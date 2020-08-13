With celebrities bursting out of lockdown in teeny thong bikinis, we rate the cheekiest on show

HOLIDAYING celebs are putting lockdown behind them and adopting the mantra, “Sun’s out, bum’s out” with teeny thong bikinis.

Here, we take a look at the trend along with rating the cheekiest celebs on our wedgie-ometer, with marks out of five according to the amount of flesh on show.

The swimwear trend that looks like you have a wedgie ensures minimum tan lines and maximum exposure, a win-win for those craving the spotlight.

Famous faces including reality star Kim Kardashian and supermodel Bella Hadid have been filling our Instagram feeds with cheeky “belfies” — butt selfies — making sure their pert posteriors are front and centre.

Body language expert Judi James reckons the bottom line to the popularity in belfies is about asserting girl power.

She said: “The bottom-focused pose mimics one of the most sexually charged bits of body language in the animal kingdom, suggesting it’s the demanding female in charge of making all the overtures.

“Clearly the celebs see it as a much more cool version of flirting and their unattainability will mean they just leave guys’ dreams trailing in their wake.

“The ‘peachy’ bum is also something of a status symbol, too.

“It is a sign of youth as well as a sign the celeb has been working out all year. People in actual jobs will often acquire flat bums from sitting all day or they might suffer from cellulite.

“Then there are the huge swathes of D to Z-listers who have been busy buying bum implants and are keen to show the results off.”

A look at the high street shows the trend for thong bikinis has rearly, sorry!, taken off this year — and it appears less is more.

Popular online stores Asos and PrettyLittleThing have several styles, including the classic g-string, high-leg and Brazilian tanga, which has a slightly wider back for more coverage.

Former Apprentice winner Sian Gabbidon, who owns swimwear company Sian Marie, said: “When teamed with a high leg finish, brazilian and thong bikini bottoms help to elongate the legs and are super comfortable to wear — no riding up.

“It’s all about the confidence with these type of bottoms.

“There are no rules, whatever your shape, if you’ve got it flaunt it. Sun’s out, bum’s out.”

Inge Mae, founder of swimwear brand Away That Day, added: “The reason this style is so popular now is because people are becoming more comfortable in their own skin, and that’s down to a change in social media. Celebrities and influencers are demonstrating the attitude of ‘This is my body, I’m going to show it off’. And that has really inspired people.

“As long as you’re comfortable, you should wear whatever you want. Our Fiji bottom is our best-seller.

“It is a thong-style with medium coverage so people get that style but they don’t feel completely naked at the back. They can wear it with their family.”

Despite some thongs resembling cheese wire, The Sun’s Fashion Editor Clemmie Fieldsend reckons they are not just for show-offs.

She said: “Women are embracing their bums and bodies more than ever before, and we’re all for it. Even though some may wince at the thought of sun cream, sand and dental floss-style swimwear riding high, barely there briefs give your posterior an all-over tan. And they are surprisingly comfortable, too.

“So in the genius words of singer Sisqo, let me see that thong.”

