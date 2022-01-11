With Chelsea Houska’s forest vows and Mackenzie McKee’s very country nuptials, see Teen Mom stars’ best and worst weddings.

Over the years, the Teen Mom stars have had a variety of weddings.

Take a look back at the best and worst weddings from MTV stars, from Chelsea Houska’s forest vows to Mackenzie McKee’s very country nuptials.

The weddings of Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, Chelsea and Cole DeBoer, and Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin were among the best documented on the franchise.

Maci, 30, and Taylor, 32, married in a 2016 ceremony that included emotional vows from the couple.

Taylor promised Maci that he would “always love,” “always take care,” and “always be patient” after reflecting on their long-distance relationship.

“When our story first began, I always wondered if you truly understood what you were getting yourself into,” Maci continued.

“I was a redhead with a built-in attitude, a single mom with a hidden heart.”

With the entire world watching my every move, I’m a sarcastic, stubborn young woman trying to beat the odds.”

“But you never ran away and you never doubted us,” she admitted, adding that she wondered if her life story would “scare” him away.

Taylor moved to Tennessee to give their relationship a chance, which “confirmed” to Maci that “perfect love will always conquer fear,” she said.

The Teen Mom OG stars struggled to get their kids to pose for photos with the wedding party after enjoying some alone time in a horse drawn carriage.

The wedding, however, ended on a happy note when Maci, who looked stunning in a strapless white gown, thanked Ryan Edwards’ wife Mackenzie for being a positive influence on her son Bentley.

Taylor and Maci expressed gratitude to the guests later in the evening.

“Our journey began long ago, and today appears to be the day our journey would begin again,” Maci said, “but I think for us, it finally feels like we’re going home.”

Before the fireworks show began, the mother of three encouraged the guests to “party and dance.”

Catelynn, 29, and Tyler, 29, married in 2015, with emotional vows and their daughter Carly dancing with them.

When Catelynn gave birth as a teen, she gave Carly up for adoption.

Catelynn had an emotional conversation with Carly’s adoptive mother Teresa as she was preparing for the wedding.

Teresa insisted that “this is where you’re supposed to be,” after the MTV star admitted she was “nervous.”

In a lace white gown, the bride looked stunning, and the groom looked dashing in a black tux.

The event, which is…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.