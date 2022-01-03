The fear of racism in the NHS is jeopardizing fertility, with chlamydia afflicting black Caribbean men and women.

Doctors claim that those most at risk of contracting chlamydia, black Caribbean men and women, are being kept in the dark about the disease.

Doctors claim that the NHS is endangering people’s sexual health and fertility in order to avoid being accused of racism.

According to new research, black Caribbean men and women in England are disproportionately at risk of contracting chlamydia and passing it on.

Concerned doctors have told me that people aren’t being warned about the disease, which can cause infertility, or being treated for it because they’re afraid of being accused of racism if they talk about it.

They argue that the disparity should be addressed through a public health campaign aimed specifically at black Caribbean communities, particularly women, to inform them of their increased risk and how to protect themselves.

In September, just before the quango was dissolved, Public Health England released figures showing that 1,100 black Caribbean men out of 100,000 tested positive for chlamydia.

White men have a rate of 200 per 100,000, while Asian men have a rate of only 100 per 100,000.

Women have a similar disparity, with 800 Black Caribbean women per 100,000 carrying the sexually transmitted disease compared to 80 Asian women and 200 white women.

The disparity had been well known among doctors for decades, according to a senior NHS microbiologist, but nothing had been done to address it because “senior health leaders won’t share this information for fear of being accused of racism.”

“Anything that has to do with race makes NHS managers and commissioners, right up to the highest levels of government, very nervous,” he said.

“When young black men are the majority of those diagnosed, no one wants to talk about it.”

The doctor, who has worked closely with Public Health England throughout his career, claims that similar data on sexually transmitted infections (STIs) was withheld 15 years ago because the quango was afraid of “starting a toxic debate.”

He claimed that the data has now been made public, but that it is still kept under wraps.

“Health leaders aren’t talking about this [chlamydia]to the public for the reason that there’s a fear of being called racist if you point it out,” a second doctor, a north London GP, said.

“It is.

