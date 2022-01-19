With Christina Haack and Louise Anstead, Ant Anstead embraces the ‘positive side’ of coparenting.

Ant Anstead, while raising his children with Louise Anstead and Christina Haack, is “invested in” his children.

The 42-year-old motor specialist and his wife Louise welcomed daughter Amelie, now 18, and son Archie, 15, four years later.

The England native moved on with Haack, 38, after their breakup.

Hudson, the Flip or Flopstar’s son, was born in September 2019, one year before they called it quits.

On Tuesday, January 18, while promoting Radford Returns, the car builder told Us Weekly exclusively that he and Louise have a “great relationship.”

“It’s been 22 years since we’ve been together.”

“We’re still best friends,” said the Wheeler Dealers host.

“Because we’re family, we FaceTime at least once every couple of days.”

My children are older, which helps.”

Ant stated that he is able to “properly” see his teenagers, despite the coronavirus pandemic making this difficult.

“I take time off when I see them.”

“I make it a point to be present,” the reality star explained.

“I approach it in a very positive light.”

I think it’s fantastic.

… I enjoy being a hands-on parent.

I enjoy investing in my children.”

Ant gushed to Us about his “great relationship” with Hudson when we asked about Haack, saying, “I’m responsible for my portion of that.”

… I’m fortunate in that I get to work closely with Hudson.

There are a lot of people who are in worse shape.

As a result, I’ve decided to focus on the good aspects of parenting.

… It’s probably the right decision if you make a decision that prioritizes the children.

I’m a firm believer in doing my part.”

Following their breakup, Ant and the Christina on the Coast star are attempting to provide their toddler with “as normal of an upbringing as possible,” according to a source who spoke exclusively to Us in August 2021.

“[They] are still coparenting well,” the source added at the time.

“They put Hudson first, putting any tension between them on hold.”

Ant is dating Renée Zellweger, while Haack is engaged to Josh Hall.

On, the former cop and the 52-year-old actress met.

