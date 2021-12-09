With Christmas classics and specials, Peacock announces its holiday streaming schedule for 2021.

Peacock Releases Holiday Streaming Schedule for 2021, Including Christmas Classics and Specials

The holiday season has arrived, and Peacock is ensuring that viewers have plenty of options for holiday binges.

Throughout December, the streamer will add a slew of holiday and Christmas-themed content to its library, joining holiday titles that were already available.

Christmas classics such as How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, A Christmas Carol, and Mr. Claus are available for viewing.

With brand-new films like Jimmy Fallon’s 5 More Sleeps Until Christmas, Royally Wrapped for Christmas, Much Ado About Christmas, High Holiday, and The Great Christmas Switch set to arrive throughout the month, Magoo’s Christmas Carol joins the streamer’s growing library.

Several holiday specials, such as Baking It, The Housewives of the North Pole, and Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas, will be available at the Peacock Library, as well as collections of holiday-themed episodes from popular shows like The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Brooklyn 99.

While Peacock allows fans to stream a limited number of titles for free, the company’s growing content library may entice you to subscribe.

A free seven-day premium tier upgrade is available from the streaming service.

Peacock Premium, which unlocks all of Peacock’s features, costs (dollar)4.99 per month after the trial period has ended.

Peacock Premium Plus, which is ad-free, costs (dollar)9.99 per month.

Continue scrolling to see Peacock’s complete holiday streaming lineup and schedule for 2021 (an asterisk denotes a title that is only available on Peacock).

Season 1 of Baking It (December 2)The Housewives of the North Pole (December 9)Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas (December 16)

LIVE: 89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC)3 Bears Christmas, 20195 More Sleeps Until Christmas, 202112 Christmas Wishes For My Dog, 201112 Days Of Christmas Eve, 2004The 12 Dogs Of Christmas, 2006Aliens First Christmas, 1991All American Christmas Carol, 2013All I Want For Christmas, 2013All I Want For Christmas, 2013Alone For Christmas, 2013The Best Man Holiday, 2013Better Watch Out, 2016Black Christmas, 1974Borrowed Hearts

Summary of Entertainment News from Infosurhoy.

Peacock Unveils 2021 Holiday Streaming Schedule With Christmas Classics and Specials