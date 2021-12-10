With disastrous results, Tom Hanks lost two roles to the same actor.

Tom Hanks had two roles taken away from him by the same actor, with disastrous results.

Tom Hanks is a one-of-a-kind actor.

His wide appeal, combined with his ability to balance comedic and dramatic roles, has prompted numerous comparisons to another Hollywood legend, James Stewart.

Despite Hanks’ status as an A-list actor in his own right, other actors have attempted to continue the stories of his characters on occasion.

In one instance, the same actor attempted to fill Hanks’ shoes twice.

And it didn’t exactly go as planned.

Hanks has been one of the most popular and compelling leading men in Hollywood since the 1980s and continues to be so today.

The star of films such as Forrest Gump, Apollo 13, and Big has lent his signature everyman quality to a diverse range of successful roles.

Fans have always trusted Tom Hanks, whether he’s playing Woody in the Toy Story franchise or more somber roles in Steven Spielberg historical dramas like Saving Private Ryan and Bridge of Spies.

In fact, his filmography is so full of classics that even his lesser-known works have become cult classics.

For every Tom Hanks film that will go down in history, there are a few that have yet to find their audience.

It’s a delicate balancing act whenever a new star tries to step into one of his roles.

Unfortunately, the same actor had to realize this twice in the late 1980s.

Hanks began his film career as a comedy star after his appearance on the TV show Bosom Buddies.

In the mid-1980s, he rose to prominence as the lead singer of hits like Bachelor Party, Volunteers, and The Money Pit.

Todd Waring, on the other hand, stepped into two different roles.

And one of them was, up until that point, arguably Hanks’ most popular.

Waring was cast in the TV movie Splash, Too in 1988.

This film, a four-year follow-up to Tom Hanks’ 1984 breakout hit Splash, reunited Allen Bauer and his mermaid love Madison — with Amy Yasbeck filling in for Daryl Hannah — four years later.

The film aired on ABC’s The Disney Sunday Movie in two parts and was quickly forgotten.

But this wasn’t Waring’s first time playing a role that had previously been played by Tom Hanks.

The actor had previously appeared in a short-lived TV series alongside Bill Macy.

