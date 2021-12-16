With fairy lights and giant cans, Mum transforms the garden shed into an incredible gin bar.

With fairy lights and giant cans, Mum turns her garden shed into an incredible gin bar.

A MUM turned her drab garden shed into a glitzy gin bar.

With pink paint, fairy lights, and giant cans of Gandamp;T, Rhian Alwen Evans transformed the old shed, which was destined for the dump.

Rhian, a Welsh artist, painted the garden structure in bright pink and blue paint, complete with glistening pink lights.

Rhian can unwind and enjoy a gin and tonic in the incredible space, which has been dubbed a “she shed.”

She revealed that she used Dulux Weather Shield Quick Dry paint and Cuprinol Colour Garden outdoor paints, as well as a floor varnish for added durability.

Old wooden boxes were used to make gin bottle shelves, and old bits of wood were used to add doors to the outbuilding.

To complete the look, Rhian added a sign and glistening fairy lights.

With a meaningful sign that reads “cofio,” which translates to “to remember” or “remembering” in Welsh, she even paid tribute to a late friend who sadly passed away while she was renovating.

“This was my upcycled ‘Summer House,’ now my lovely Gin Shed,” Rhian wrote on Facebook.

The Shed was destined for the TIP in the area.

“Thankfully, my partner saved it; he added a red felt roof, an old broken IKEA light fitting for the roof center, new doors made from scraps of wood, and new Perspex windows.”

“I used Dulux Weather Shield Quick Dry paint and Cuprinol Colour Garden paint, as well as a varnish over the blue paint on the floor.”

“I used my old wooden boxes as shelves to store the bottles, and I used the sawn-off shelf parts as ornament shelves.”

“While upcycling my lovely shed, I painted my garden bistro set of table and chairs, and to finish, I upcycled a slate sign with the words ‘Cofio’ (Remember) to hang in memory of my best friend who passed away after a long battle with cancer.”

“I am overjoyed with the outcome; I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.”

Fans of the transformation showered her with compliments on her Instagram post.

“Absolutely ADORABLE!! I’m so in love with this and so very jealous,” wrote Lauri Cunningham.

“I’d love to have this to read and relax in the rain with.”

I now know what to get my mother for Mother’s Day.”

“You had me at gin,” Sarah Sellars said.

A truly lovely space and a lovely tribute to your friend.

I am heartbroken for your loss.”

“This is wonderful,” Linda Brummet added.

“I’ve been thinking about getting a She Shed.”