With her Christmas brooch, Queen Elizabeth honors Prince Philip.

With a Christmas brooch, Queen Elizabeth honors Prince Philip.

This Christmas, Queen Elizabeth II is honoring her late husband, Prince Philip.

The 95-year-old monarch was photographed wearing the sapphire chrysanthemum brooch she wore for a photocall on her honeymoon in 1947 in the first look at her Christmas Day speech.

The queen wore the piercing blue brooch with a bright red dress to commemorate the festivities of the season.

While this will be the queen’s 69th Christmas Day broadcast, it will be her first without her 73-year-old husband, who died in April at the age of 99.

The queen has worn the brooch on other special occasions throughout their marriage, including their diamond wedding anniversary in 2007, when she wore it pinned to a pale blue dress during a visit to the Broadlands, and their 70th wedding anniversary in 2017.

In addition to the brooch, the queen displayed a photo of herself and the late prince on her desk in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, where she will be celebrating the holidays. While she has traditionally included several family photos on her desk during her annual speech, the photo of the couple stands alone this year.

While the queen’s annual speech will be broadcast across the United Kingdom, those outside the country can watch it on the royal family’s YouTube page.

Despite concerns that the queen would remain isolated following the cancellation of her family’s pre-Christmas lunch as a “precautionary” decision in light of the rising highly transmissible COVID-19 omicron variant, a Palace source told ET Thursday that Prince Charles and Camilla “will be joining Her Majesty for Christmas at Windsor.”

ET has also learned that Prince Edward and Sophie, as well as their children, Lady Louise and Viscount James, and Prince Andrew’s family, all of whom live near Windsor Castle, expect to see the queen over the holiday season.

With 8-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 3-year-old Prince Louis, Prince William and Kate Middleton will stay at Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate.

