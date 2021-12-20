With Her Great-Grandchildren, Queen Elizabeth II is ‘in her element’: She Enjoys ‘Family Time’

With Her Great-Grandchildren, Queen Elizabeth II is ‘in her element’: She Enjoys ‘That Family Time’

A regular grandmother.

Queen Elizabeth II may be the monarch of the United Kingdom, but she still enjoys spending time with her numerous great-grandchildren.

On Monday, December 20, royal expert Kerene Barefield told Us Weekly exclusively that “the queen is in her element when she has her great-grandchildren sitting on her lap and having that family time.”

“I’m sure it’s something we’ll never get to see — that kind of really relaxed family time that everyone else has at Christmas,” says the author.

The queen, who is 95 years old, has 12 grandchildren, including Prince William and Duchess Kate’s three children George, 8, Charlotte, 6, and Louis, 3, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie, 2, and daughter Lili, 6 months.

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their youngest great-grandchild, Sienna, into the world in September.

The princess, 33, used Sienna’s middle name, Elizabeth, to honor her grandmother.

Harry and Meghan, 37 and 40, did the same thing earlier this year when they named their daughter Lilibet after the queen’s childhood nickname.

“Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana!” said Buckingham Palace on Elizabeth’s behalf following Lili’s arrival in June.

“The news has delighted the Queen, The Prince of Wales, and The Duchess of Cornwall, as well as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.”

Though the queen usually looks forward to seeing her grandchildren and their children during the holidays, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the royal family has had to cut back on their plans.

Us confirmed on Monday that the queen would not travel to Sandringham for the second year in a row after she canceled the annual family Christmas party last week.

“I understand from sources that if things change, there may be a Christmas at Windsor this year,” Barefield said hours before Us confirmed the queen’s change of plans.

“So, I believe close aides are considering a different Christmas and how that might look in Windsor instead of everyone going to Sandringham.”

With Sandringham no longer in the picture, it’s unclear whether the Cambridges will travel to Windsor for the scaled-down festivities.

