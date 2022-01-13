With her latest move, Queen Elizabeth pushes Prince Andrew out of the Royal Family Circle.

The time has arrived for those who were unsure whether or not it would happen.

Queen Elizabeth II stripped Prince Andrew of his remaining royal ties after he was accused of having sex with Virginia Giuffre while she was underage and being trafficked by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Here’s more information on that, as well as what it means for Andrew now.

When Prince Andrew gave a televised interview with the BBC in November 2019 to discuss his relationship with Epstein, he faced a looming cloud over him.

The queen’s second-oldest son denied having sex with Giuffre when she was a minor in an interview with journalist Emily Maitlis.

“It never happened.”

“I can assure you that it never happened,” Andrew stated emphatically.

“I have absolutely no recollection of ever meeting this lady.”

The interview was a flop because the duke did not appear credible and showed no empathy for the women allegedly trafficked by his former friend.

The prince was forced to resign from his royal duties due to widespread criticism of the palace.

Andrew’s mother was left with no choice but to remove his military affiliations and patronages after the ruling that the civil case against him will move forward.

“The Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the queen with the queen’s approval and agreement,” according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

The Duke of York will continue to avoid public service and will defend himself as a private citizen in this case.”

Furthermore, he will no longer use his HRH style, which is thought to be something over which the queen had no say.

According to royal expert Anglea Levin, the decision on whether Prince Andrew would lose his “Royal Highness” title was based on a vote by parliament.

“What’s interesting about HRH is that I don’t think that’s in the queen’s jurisdiction,” Levin said (as reported by Express).

“Parliament must make that decision.”

