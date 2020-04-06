With her speech, Queen Elizabeth II touches the whole world

imago images 1/7 Queen Elizabeth II addressed the British people on Sunday evening.

Getty Images 2/7 She encouraged the British to work together to overcome the Corona crisis.

DUKAS 3/7 For the safety of the Queen, only one cameraman was allowed in the room with her.







AFP 7/7 People from other nations envy Britain for the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II (93) addressed the British people in a historic TV speech on Sunday evening. Historically because this has only happened four times so far. Previously, Elizabeth II had addressed the British in 1991 during the Gulf War, in 1997 before Princess Diana was buried, in 2002 when her mother, Queen Mum, died, and in 2012 to mark her 60th anniversary of the throne. Now she spoke up about the coronavirus pandemic. “We fight this disease together,” said the monarch in the highly anticipated TV address. “If we stay united and determined, we will overcome them,” said the Queen.

In order to protect the queen, who is in the risk group because of her old age, special measures were required. Instead of an entire TV team, only one cameraman was allowed to be in the room. He was wearing latex gloves and a protective mask. He also kept more than the prescribed two meters from the Queen. She is currently with her husband Prince Philip (98) at Windsor Castle. The smallest possible team takes care of the royal couple.

«You have my greatest loyalty»

The royal head is praised for her speech on Twitter. «Her Majesty’s speech moved me to tears and was very motivating. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. You have my greatest loyalty and my greatest respect. Bless our wonderful queen. I am very proud to be a British citizen today », writes a user.

«Such an emotional and touching speech. Thank you, Your Majesty. You are a remarkable woman and a sign of stability, »writes another user.

Citizens of other countries complain of lack of leadership

But not only the British are enthusiastic about the leadership qualities of their queen. People from other nations also praise Queen Elizabeth II. «I live in the United States. We need a voice like this that speaks to us, »says one.

Another American is also criticizing his own head of state: “This is a leader. The Queen of England brings her nation together and unites her people. While in the US the leader splits, is a racist and thief and does nothing to unite the nation. »

A woman from Brazil who complains about the leadership of her country sounds similarly: «I envy the British people because they have a real leader who they can look up to. That is not the case in my country. God Save the Queen.”

The Queen seems to be gaining enormous sympathy in this time of crisis. (bsn)

