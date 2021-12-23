With Hilarious Results, a ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ Mod Investigates a Gerudo Desert Mechanic That Several Fans Didn’t Know Existed

Nintendo packed so many details and mechanics into The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild that fans are still discovering new things years later.

Fans could see a mechanic in the Gerudo Desert in one Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild mod that several fans were unaware of.

Various extreme climates can be found on the map of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

The Rito live near the harsh snows of the Hebra Regions, while the Gerudo Tribe and the Yiga Clan live in the Gerudo Desert’s scorching sands.

Link isn’t accustomed to going to such lengths.

Fans noticed small details, such as Link’s nose turning red in colder areas.

Several fans, on the other hand, were unaware that he could get sunburned while traveling through the desert.

Gerudo Town from Breath of the Wild is now an excellent example of how important an urban function access to water is, and how even seemingly insignificant things can lead to lovely world-building, urbanistic, and architectural solutions. pic.twitter.comi7cYq98I5V

While Link’s skin does redden in the desert, it isn’t as hot as freeing Divine Beast Vah Rudania from a literal volcano.

A Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild mod pushed Link’s sunburn mechanic to its breaking point in a Reddit video.

According to a Reddit post, Link doesn’t burn more than 4% of his health in normal BOTW gameplay.

Link’s sunburn, on the other hand, is exaggerated in one Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild mod.

As Moblins, Lizalfos, and Bokoblins watch, Link’s sunburn worsens.

At the one-minute mark, Link transitions from pinkish to red to a deep red.

Then it just keeps going.

Link appears to have been completely charred by the sun by 30%.

By the time the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild mod has increased Link’s sunburn to 100%, the poor hero has lost all skin color.

Of course, players will never experience this level of sweltering in normal gameplay.

Even Death Mountain’s heat isn’t as bad for Link.

While attempting to save Hyrule, players must maintain their composure.

While Nintendo’s inclusion of a sunburn mechanic is a fun touch, it can quickly become irritating for players because Link suffers damage as a result of it.

Granted, he does not sustain nearly the same amount of damage as the…

