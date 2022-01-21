With his over-the-top theatrics, Meat Loaf created a rock star fantasia that went against the grain.

He had a voice that sounded like all of the world’s volcanoes erupted at the same time, but he was the polar opposite of the rakish rock star stereotype.

Meat Loaf was a rock legend who never forgot his humble beginnings as a poor Texas kid.

The singer, who died at the age of 74, sang not to be worshipped by his fans, but to get away from his difficult upbringing as the son of an abusive, alcoholic father in suburban Dallas.

And he was eager to transport the listener to a Neverland filled with grotesque bats, eerie red sunsets, and revving motorcycles.

Marvin Lee Aday was born in September 1947, the son of an alcoholic police officer and a gospel singer.

When his son was four years old, his father noticed that he looked “meaty” and gave him his stage name.

Marvin was frequently the target of his father’s violent rages, who once tried to kill him “with a butcher’s knife.”

Meat Loaf, who has been physically imposing since childhood, was a star football player at Thomas Jefferson High School.

However, tragedy struck during his adolescence when his mother died of cancer.

He vowed to make something of his life after his mother passed away.

He dropped out of school to pursue music full-time.

He moved from Dallas to Los Angeles, where his band, Meat Loaf Soul, made a memorable first impression when they opened for Van Morrison’s Them.

Unfortunately, the group disbanded, and Aday was forced to work as a car park attendant.

He auditioned for Hair, a hippy era play known for its onstage nudity, at that time.

Hair would move to New York, where Meat Loaf auditioned for a musical called More Than You Deserve, written by a young songwriter named Jim Steinman.

As a result, one of the most fruitful collaborations in modern rock ‘n’ roll was born.

Steinman, a sophisticated New Yorker who grew up on musical theater, was Meat Loaf’s polar opposite in many ways.

Theirs was a tumultuous relationship, marked by squabbles and lawsuits.

Early in the 1970s,

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Meat Loaf built a rock star fantasy that cut against the grain with its over the top theatrics