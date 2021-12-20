With his ‘Riverdale’ co-stars in attendance, Casey Cott marries Nichola Basara.

This weekend, Casey Cott married his fiancée, Nichola Basara, and shared a photo from their big day on Instagram.

Cott flashes his wedding ring while kissing his bride in the black-and-white photograph.

Drew Ray Tanner, Camila Mendes, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, and Madelaine Petsch, Cott’s Riverdale co-stars, were all in attendance at the ceremony, which was held at the Four Seasons in Whistler, Canada.

“Congrats to the cutest couple on earth @caseycott and @nicholabasara,” Mendes wrote on her Instagram Story about the wedding.

Cott proposed to Basara in December 2020, and he posted a selfie on Instagram showing off her ring.

Three diamond ring emojis were used as a caption by the 29-year-old actor.

