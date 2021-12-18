With His Worst Film, Tom Hanks Acknowledged That He Was Part of the Problem

Tom Hanks is adored by millions all over the world.

The actor has a long history on the big screen, with a slew of awards under his belt, including two Academy Awards, and a reputation as “America’s Dad” and one of Hollywood’s nicest guys.

Many of his films have left an indelible mark on the industry, but even Tom Hanks has had his share of box office disappointments.

And the actor even admitted that he played a part in making his worst film a resounding failure with both critics and audiences.

In the early 1980s, Tom Hanks seemed like the most unlikely Hollywood star.

The actor was one of two leads on the TV show Bosom Buddies, but he didn’t get his first big-screen lead role until 1984’s Splash.

That film, along with 1988’s Big, cemented Hanks’ reputation as a comedy star.

The one-two punch of Philadelphia and Forrest Gump a few years later confirmed his range as a dramatic actor as well.

For both films, he received Academy Award nominations.

Since then, Tom Hanks has established himself as one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors.

Since then, he’s lent his everyman sensibility to a diverse range of films, including romantic comedies, hard-hitting dramas, and historical epics.

Films like You’ve Got Mail, Captain Phillips, and Saving Private Ryan, as well as the more recent A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, have captivated audiences.

Between his comedic breakthrough in Big and his dramatic ascension in Philadelphia, however, Hanks delivered what he considers to be his worst film.

The movie in question is Bruce Willis and Melanie Griffith’s satirical black comedy The Bonfire of the Vanities, which was released in 1990.

According to reports, Hanks admitted that he knew he’d “never do a movie as bad” as this one, even admitting to his own role in the film’s failure.

“That movie was huge when we were making it.”

In New York City, we couldn’t get anywhere.

It was the talk of the town.

Everyone was miscast, including myself.

Brian De Palma is more interested in iconography than filmmaking.

He’s the most uncompromising filmmaker you’ll ever meet, in both a good and bad way.

This is the same person who created Scarface.

So it was just one of those things for him.

It’s impossible to take a book like [Tom Wolfe’s] and…

