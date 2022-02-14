With huge skincare deals from Elemis, Eve Lom, and more, Lookfantastic is offering a 25% discount.

Save 25% on Elemis, Eve Lom, and other skincare brands at Lookfantastic.

LOOKFANTASTIC is one of our favorite beauty retailers, so when they have a sale, it’s always exciting.

And, fortunately for shoppers, they’ve just announced a massive Skincare Event with up to 25% off a variety of best-selling brands.

If you click on a link in this story, we may receive compensation as an affiliate.

Elemis, Elizabeth Arden, Eve Lom, Estee Lauder, and other well-known beauty brands will be offering discounts.

Shoppers can save up to 25% on luxury moisturisers, cleansers, toners, and other skincare products as part of their Skincare event.

The offers will be available exclusively on lookfantastic.com, and are ideal if you’re looking to pamper your skin with winter favorites to keep you looking fresh-faced and glowing.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF30, which was previously £87, is now £65.25.

In addition, the Eve Lom Cleanser, which was previously £85, is now £63.75.

No beauty bag is complete without Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum, which is currently £69.70 (down from £82).

Lookfantastic hasn’t said how long the sale will last, but the best deals will go fast.

All of the deals in Lookfantastic’s Skincare Event can be found here, but this is what we’re interested in.

Stay tuned to our Beauty page for more beauty and skincare deals so you don’t miss out on any sales or new releases – you’re welcome.