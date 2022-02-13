With hundreds of 5-star reviews and some controversy, Alton Brown’s Buffalo Wings Recipe is a Super Bowl Party Champion.

A tray of chicken wings is a must-have at any Super Bowl party.

Alton Brown’s Buffalo Wings, for example, are one of his most popular recipes, with over 500 five-star reviews.

There’s also some healthy debate.

Alton Brown’s Buffalo Wings aren’t a Food Network fan favorite for nothing: chicken wings, unsalted butter, minced garlic, hot sauce, and kosher salt.

There’s science behind his methods, as it is with many of his recipes, and these wings are no exception.

The chef does not simply deep fry them or bake them.

A steamer basket is his trick to crispy wings.

“Super Bowl Sunday has arrived once again,” he writes on his website, “which means it’s time to think about which protein-packed snack you want to munch on during commercial breaks.”

“For us, nothing beats crispy buffalo wings on game day.”

“A lot of the fat is removed” by steaming, according to Brown.

“After that, you cool them to tighten the skin before roasting them in the oven,” he says, referring to his “three-level collapsible steamer basket.”

He made one “by removing the center posts from three folding steamer baskets and threading them in sequence onto a piece of appropriate-diameter threaded rod from the hardware store.”

On the Food Network website, you can find the complete recipe, video, and reviews.

Brown’s DIY steam basket idea might be worth looking into if you’re a big fan of chicken wings.

While many home cooks steamed their wings in a wok or steamer, one home cook went to the trouble of customizing Brown’s steamer, reporting on Food Network: “…Resulted in wings that were better than any other home wings I have ever had.”

Recommendation: Give it a try; you’ll be pleasantly surprised.”

“This is the best method for making wings,” another fan agreed.

… Steaming removes a substantial amount of fat.

When you remove the wings from the steamer, take a look at the water.

Deliciously moist, crispy, and delectable.

“It was well worth the effort.”

“I’m on a never-ending search for the perfect buffalo wing…and this is by far the best I’ve come across.”

Another reviewer remarked, “Alton really knocks it out with this one.”

On the Food Network website, the Good Eats star’s party recipe is a huge hit.

However, some reviewers…

