With its ‘laughable’ dress code telling women how to be sexy, a swanky restaurant in Leatherhead has sparked outrage.

After revealing their “laughable” and “sexist” dress code, a restaurant in Leatherhead, Surrey, has sparked outrage.

The Beluga Bar will open on Friday, serving Japanese cuisine including £45 Caviar and £16 Signature Cocktails like Lord of the Drinks.

The dress code, which advised women to wear “sexy black ankle-strap heels with a form-fitting top” or “bodycon dresses” when attending the venue, made headlines.

In their terms and conditions, the restaurant states, “Dress code is smart casuals with jackets for men, no tracksuits, no t-shirts, and women can wear skinny jeans with sexy black ankle-strap heels and a form-fitting top.”

“Alternatively, many different types of dresses, such as midi or bodycon dresses, would look good at a bar in the summer or winter.”

Locals reacted angrily to the dress code, calling the restaurant “out of touch.”

One user wrote on Instagram, “WTF have you read how sexist and out of touch your Tandamp;Cs are for 2022!”

‘You’re a restaurant on Leatherhead High Street, not a Mayfair private members club (where flat shoes and skinny jeans are permitted!)’

“Not sure we’ll be able to come with the women’s dress code?!! Don’t own any sexy black ankle strap shoes,” another said.

Someone else wrote, “Your dress code and laughable terms and conditions have already cost you my business before you’ve even opened.”

“Unfortunately, your antiquated and misogynistic ‘rules’ have alienated a large portion of your market,” one person wrote.

You must be on the guest list to gain access to our venue.

If you just show up, Beluga staff and security will refuse to let you in.

Our guest list is limited to those who have been invited.

One of our team members will contact you to confirm your place on the guest list and to provide you with all of the night's details.

Anyone is welcome to enter the resto bar, but hoodies, trainers, shorts, flip flops, or other sportswear will not be permitted.

Don't show up drunk to the event.

You're going to be kicked out.

Be courteous to the door staff – any aggression or rudeness will backfire!