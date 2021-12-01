With Jesse Plemons, inside Kirsten Dunst’s Road to Love and Babies

With Jesse Plemons, inside Kirsten Dunst’s Road to Finding Love and Having Babies

On the set of Fargo, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons struck up an instant bond, and two children later, they’re back as husband and wife in the Western drama The Power of the Dog.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons were unfazed by Peggy and Ed Blumquist’s marriage, which was the stuff of nightmares.

Plemons played a butcher with some serious self-defense skills but really bad judgment in the darkly comedic crime anthology Fargo, and the two co-stars hit it off while shooting the second season of the darkly comedic crime anthology.

Dunst, who was nominated for an Emmy for her role as his endlessly misguided wife, told PorterEdit in 2019 that “he’s my favorite actor—the best I’ve ever worked with.”

“I had a feeling he’d be in my life for the rest of my life.”

At the time, I had no idea how large that capacity would be.

I was so sad when [Fargo] ended because I missed him so much.

After a year, we finally met.

We were both astute enough to suspect that the connection was merely a result of our collaboration.

It was, however, authentic.”

They married in 2017 and have two sons, Ennis Howard, 3 years old, and James Robert, 7 months old.

When asked if she and Plemons still planned to marry after five years together, Dunst said on Jimmy Kimmel Live recently, “I just kept getting pregnant and I kind of want to enjoy my wedding.”

“All I want to do is drink and have a good time.”

We’ll get it done as soon as possible.”

Despite the fact that the 39-year-old recently stated on the Los Angeles Times podcast The Envelope that she felt “an immediate connection” with Plemons—who reprises his role as her husband in Jane Campion’s new Western drama The Power of the Dog—when they first met, Dunst was not in a rush to share this life-altering revelation with the rest of the world.

(Though she did tell a few people: “I don’t recall saying this, but one of my best friends told me that I told her, ‘I will know this man for the rest of my life.’)

‘I have a feeling it.’

It’s not surprising that she kept the details of her relationship a secret until the rock on her finger made the announcement for her.

With Jesse Plemons, inside Kirsten Dunst’s Road to Love and Babies

[wpcc-script async charset="utf-8">

Inside Kirsten Dunst’s Road to Finding Love and Having Babies With Jesse Plemons