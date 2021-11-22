With just three ingredients, a cleaning expert claims her recipe will create the ultimate product that will keep your home fresh.

One of a LIFESTYLE expert’s top tips for keeping your home clean in between cleanings has been shared.

She claims to have a recipe for “lime power balls” that can be used in a variety of ways around the house.

“I’m almost certain that your cleaning schedule requires you to do a deep clean of your kitchen and bathroom at least once a week,” she said in a video posted to her popular TikTok page.

“I did want to assist you in halving that time so you can keep that area clean and smelling nice.”

She went on to say that her homemade lime power balls are her secret to keeping her house clean 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“You can put these in your sinks, in your toilets, in your showers, and in your tubs,” she said.

“Anywhere there’s a flow of water,” says the narrator.

Five cups baking soda, one cup Ajax multipurpose lime-scented cleaner, and half a cup odor-eliminating Dawn Platinum dish soap are required for her cleaning balls.

She told her followers to roll the mixture into balls and place them in the sun for two hours.

She went on to say that rolling the balls one more time would help them become firmer.

“Now, in between your last cleaning and your next deep clean, you’re going to grab one of those balls and throw it in,” she explained.

She threw a ball into a toilet, for example, and then scrubbed it quickly.

“You scrub away,” she concluded, “and in this case, my toilet will be clean [and]smell fresh until cleaning day.”

While the idea of cleaning balls piqued people’s interest, many were surprised by how often she believes people clean.

“I don’t have a cleaning schedule, much less a deep clean,” one user said.

Another person wrote with crying emojis, “We’re supposed to have a cleaning schedule?”

In the comments section, the cleaning expert stated that her page is a “no judgment zone,” and that she does not judge people based on how much – or how little – they clean their homes.

While the poster has never had an issue with her cleaning balls, the Toxicology Education Foundation points out that not all cleaning products are safe to mix.

Before mixing products, people should always double-check the ingredients.

