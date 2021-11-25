With Kim Kardashian dating Pete Davidson, Kanye “Ye” West vows to “Restore” his family.

As Kim Kardashian dates Pete Davidson, Kanye “Ye” West vows to “Restore” his family.

While visiting the LA Mission homeless shelter, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, gave an impassioned speech about the importance of family.

This holiday season, Ye has promised to be there for his family.

North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, 24, said he wants to “restore” his family with estranged wife Kim Kardashian and their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

During a visit to the LA Mission, where he delivered an impassioned speech about the importance of being with loved ones, he revealed his plans for a possible reconciliation.

“This Thanksgiving, it’s time to rebuild the families.”

He explained, “It’s all about restoring the family.”

“Waking up, working out, and driving to my house to see my wife and kids made me feel so blessed this morning.”

“That’s correct,” Ye went on.

“I said my wife and children, and I ask that everyone pray for my family,” I said.

Kim, who recently began dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, appears to be the rapper’s top priority.

“The narrative that God wants you to see is that everything can be redeemed in all of these relationships,” he said, explaining that he believes people can change.

We made blunders.

I’ve made blunders.”

“I’ve done things as a husband that were not acceptable,” he admitted, “but I’m here to change that narrative.”

Kim and Ye divorced earlier this year, with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star retaining her (dollar)23 million Hidden Hills mansion during the proceedings.

However, in his speech, Ye stated that he has a “house right next door” to their former shared residence so that he can be “as close to my children as possible.”

“I’m doing everything I can to be right there in the middle of it,” the Donda performer explained.

The Grammy nominee explained that he’s attempting to express himself in the “most sane” and “calm” manner possible, and that he believes it’s critical to raise awareness about the issue so that people recognize the importance of family unity.

“I’m saying this because if the enemy can separate Kimye, millions of families will think it’s fine.”

“There will be millions,” he continued, “when God, who has already desired his soul, brings Kimye together…

