With Lizzo’s Luxe Go-To Toothpaste, you can ‘Boss Up and Change Your Life.’

We don’t think about our teeth when it comes to our hygiene routine.

Although we change up our skincare routine on a regular basis, we’ve always used the same toothpaste, floss, and mouthwash.

The most difficult decision we’ve had to make in terms of dental care has been deciding which brand of whitening toothpaste to use.

And, to be honest, none of the options have seemed to fit Us well.

Is there something we’re missing here? Maybe our pharmacy toothpaste has only scratched the surface.

Lizzo’s toothpaste is a cut above the rest, as the rumors claim.

We wouldn’t expect anything less from one of our favorite artists, who recently took to TikTok to share her Saturday day-in-the-life, which included everything from picking out an OOTD to doing yoga.

We couldn’t take our eyes off her gilded toothpaste.

We discovered it was the Theodent 300, a clinical strength whitening product, after further inspection.

“That’s the fanciest toothpaste I’ve ever seen,” one user commented on the video, to which Lizzo replied, “Rupaul gifted it to me.” Now you can gift yourself the same exact toothpaste from Amazon!

At Amazon, you can get the Theodent 300 Fluoride-Free Natural Toothpaste for (dollar)125! Prices are correct as of December 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

Theodent 300 Flouride-Free Natural Toothpaste is a stronger version of Theodent’s original formula.

Rennou, a safe-to-swallow active ingredient that is more effective than fluoride at remineralizing surface enamel, is only found in Theodent toothpaste.

Rennou also contains theobromine, a cacao-derived compound with a variety of health benefits.

Theodent 300 also aids in the reduction of sensitivity in the teeth.

It’s no surprise that this toothpaste is considered a luxury item.

According to most reviews, the high cost of this flouride-free toothpaste is well worth it.

One shopper exclaimed, “Hands down the best toothpaste I’ve ever tried.”

“Rebuilds enamel and leaves your teeth feeling like they’ve just had a dental cleaning.”

