With Love, a New Rom-Com Series, Has Been Added to Our Must-Watch List

With Love, a new Prime Video romantic comedy series created and executive produced by Gloria Calderón Kellett, follows Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge Jr. Diaz.

(Mark Indelicato) on their search for love and meaning in life.

The number 17 is all about the holidays, quite literally.

The characters will experience the incredible highs and lows of a different holiday in each of the five episodes: Christmas EveNochebuena, New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day, the Fourth of July, and Da de los Muertos.

1, Lily is enraged that her mother, Beatriz, played by George Lopez’s Constance Marie, has told her about her breakup.

“Who needs Bumble when you have a bunch of Latinos doing the dirty work for you?” Lily’s mother wonders as her family starts setting her up.

Do you think you could assist us in finding usdates for the holidays, Beatriz?

Lily meets Santiago (Rome Flynn) in the trailer, and Jorge Jr. brings home his boyfriend, Nick (Desmond Chiam).

Jorge Jr. tells Lily, “They’re fine with it that I’m down with the ‘D.'”

“As long as the ‘D’ isn’t the devil,” says the narrator.

Kellett’s production company, GloNation, and Amazon Studios are behind the film, which also stars Vincent Rodriguez III as Henry Cruz, Isis King as Sol Perez, and Todd Grinnell as Dr.

As Jorge Diaz Sr., Miles Murphy and Benito Martinez star.

When the new series premieres in December, make sure to tune in.

17 on Amazon Video, and have a wonderful holiday season!

