With Meghan Markle and Harry in Los Angeles, Prince Charles is’sad’ that he can’t see Archie and Lilibet and that’something is missing.’

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in Los Angeles, Prince Charles is “sad” that he can’t see Archie and Lilibet and feels “something is missing,” according to reports.

The Prince of Wales has invited the Sussexes to stay with him when they next visit the UK, according to royal sources, and has told his youngest son that he would love to see his grandchildren.

Charles hasn’t seen Archie since he was six months old, and he hasn’t met Lilibet Diana, the baby born in June.

However, in the run-up to Christmas, he offered to bring the family together for the first time since Megxit, according to the Mirror.

“The Prince of Wales has been saddened that he hasn’t had the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren, which he really misses,” a source told the publication.

“He’s a fantastic grandfather who adores playing the part, and it’s fair to say he feels something is missing from his life without the opportunity to meet Harry’s children.”

“This is something he wants to change, which is why he offered Harry, Meghan, and the kids the chance to stay with him whenever they come home for a while.”

“In the meantime, they’ve all had a series of pleasant and enjoyable phone calls, which the prince eagerly anticipates.”

Following Harry’s decision to take legal action against the government, an expert suggested Meghan might never return to the UK.

After being stripped of his bodyguards, it was revealed over the weekend that he is preparing for a legal battle.

Harry has expressed his desire to bring his children home, but believes it would be too dangerous for them without Met Police protection.

Because he is now a private citizen, his offers to pay for round-the-clock officers, which are normally reserved for royals and government officials, have been rejected.

The Duke of Sussex is said to have told his family that he would return to Westminster Abbey for Prince Philip’s memorial service in April.

However, the 37-year-old’s statement has cast doubt on those plans.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex fund a private security team for their family, but that security cannot replace the necessary police protection required while in the UK,” a spokesperson said.

“Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home in the absence of such protection.”

