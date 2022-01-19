With Mneskin and Katy Perry, Will Forte and Willem Dafoe are set to host ‘Saturday Night Live’!

For the new year, Saturday Night Live is bringing some serious talent to Studio 8H, with former cast member Will Forte and four-time Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe set to host the upcoming episodes.

Forte, who was a member of the cast from 2002 to 2010, will be hosting for the first time, with musical guest Mneskin, the Eurovision winners and artists behind the hit cover of “Beggin’.”

“This is about as exciting as it gets,” Forte wrote on Twitter in response to the announcement.

Thank you, @nbcsnl — I’m looking forward to Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Dafoe was announced as the host of the January episode of the show on Tuesday.

Katy Perry lends a hand in this episode’s 29th installment.

This will also be Dafoe’s first time hosting SNL.

Perry, on the other hand, has appeared on the show three times as a musical guest and once as the host.

Ariana DeBose, who starred in West Side Story, made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live’s first episode of the year this past weekend.

DeBose talked to ET’s Denny Directo ahead of her debut about what it’s like to host for the first time.

“All I wanted to do was be on SNL, so it was on my bucket list.”

“I was walking down 48th street about five years ago and thought to myself, ‘That would be fun to be on Saturday Night Live one day,'” she remembered.

“However, I didn’t expect it to happen so quickly.”

The Prom star said she was ready to take over Studio 8H, and that while she was “sensibly afraid,” the cast had been “amazing” and the process had been “a really fun process.”

“I still have no idea what I’m doing and probably won’t until we go live,” she joked, “so it’ll be a surprise to both me and you.”

At 11:30 p.m., Saturday Night Live broadcasts live from coast to coast.

8:30 p.m. (ET)

NBC at 5:00 p.m. PT

