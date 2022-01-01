With Myleene Klass, go inside Billie Faiers and Ferne McCann’s glitzy Maldives New Year’s Eve bash.

With Myleene Klass, we go inside Billie Faiers and Ferne McCann’s glitzy Maldives New Year’s Eve bash.

In the Maldives, BILLIE Faiers and Ferne McCann rang in the New Year in style.

The former Towie stars partied the night away while watching Becky Hill perform in concert with Myleene Klass, who is staying at the same resort as them.

Ferne shared a series of videos from the beach front bash while she was away with her daughter on Sunday.

Ferne, 31, wore a backless red silk dress with a thigh-high split that she looked stunning in.

She was joined by Adam Frisby, the owner of In The Style, and his partner Jamie to celebrate.

Becky Hill performed on an impressive stage surrounded by water, and the trio danced away.

In a leopard print maxi dress, Myleene Klass posed for a photo with Ferne and Billie.

Sue, Billie’s mother, has joined them on their vacation, while her pregnant sister Sam has stayed at home.

After the party, Ferne shared a photo of herself with Sunday, writing, “As another year passes, I am so blessed and in awe that you are my daughter.”

“It’s a true honor.

You’re a one-of-a-kind young lady.

And I am ecstatic about our 2021.

My life is complete because of you.

2022, here we come.”

To celebrate the end of the year, Mylene Klass shared a photo of her family at sunset.

“As the sun sets on 2021, wishing you all love, health, and happiness in the coming year x,” she wrote.

“Wishing everyone health, happiness, and a very happy new year lots of love The Shep’s,” Billie wrote alongside a family photo.