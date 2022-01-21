With new episodes, ‘Central Park’ gives a musical preview of Season 2’s return.

Central Park, the critically acclaimed Apple TV(plus) animated musical series, has returned for a second season with all-new episodes.

After a long hiatus, the platform is celebrating the show’s return with the release of the original song “You Are the Music,” featuring Josh Gad and Rory O’Malley, who play Birdie and Elwood, respectively.

Tituss Burgess and Emmy Raver-Lampman play Cole and Molly Tillerman, two of the Park’s residents who live there with their parents, Owen (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Paige (Kathryn Hahn).

The Tillerman family continues to navigate living for New York City’s iconic park as the second half of season 2 resumes with eight new episodes, while Bitsy (Stanley Tucci) and Helen (Daveed Diggs) inch closer to taking control of the land and turning it into a real estate development.

Aparna Nancherla, Billy Porter, Catherine O’Hara, Ellie Kemper, and Naomi Ekperigin join the renowned voice cast in the new episodes as guest stars.

Season 2 of Central Park, from Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad, and Nora Smith (creator, writer, and executive producer), premieres on March 4 with three episodes, followed by one new episode every Friday until April 8.

