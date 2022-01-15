With new Instagram posts, Coachella welcomes music fans “back to the desert.”

Fans are already anticipating Coachella 2022, which will feature Billie Eilish, Kayne West, and Harry Styles as headliners.

Thankfully, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival’s Instagram account regularly posts new and exciting promotional material.

Here’s what we know so far about this eagerly anticipated event.

The wait is nearly over.

The Empire Polo Club in Indio, California will host the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, bringing music fans “back to the desert.”

Styles, Eilish, and Kayne West, stylized as Ye in the promotional poster, were listed as the festival’s main headliners in the Coachella lineup announcement.

(Beyoncé, The Weeknd, and others were part of the lineup.)

Carly Rae Jepsen, Phoebe Bridgers, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Danny Elfman, Doja Cat, Run the Jewels, Jamie xx, Vince Staples, Baby Keem, Caroline Polachek, 100 gecs, DJ Koze, Turnstile, Rina Sawayama, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib, the Avalanches, Arooj Aftab, Orville P

The Coachella Instagram account posted throwbacks from the festival throughout 2021.

Fans can anticipate more Instagram content from this festival now that the lineup has been revealed and some tickets have sold out.

A promotional video was posted to the Coachella Instagram account in January 2022.

The caption read “back to the desert,” and it received over 35 thousand views and dozens of comments in less than 5 hours.

“All I need is for the Coachella account to start posting on Instagram again,” one Instagram user commented.

Attendees can also follow the event’s official Twitter account, which has nearly a million followers.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will be held over two weekends in 2022, on April 15-17 and April 22-24.

Passes for both weekends were sold out in a matter of days.

(Music fans can still sign up for the festival’s official “waitlist.”)

Coachella will also require ticket holders to present a negative coronavirus (COVID-19) test or proof of vaccination before entry to ensure the safety of attendees.

Coachella “shall be presented in accordance with applicable public health conditions as of the date of the event and which may change at any time as determined by federal, state, or local government agencies or instrumentalities, artists, or the promoter,” according to a statement on the website.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is set to take place in the year 2020…

