With new videos, WWE Superstars wish their fans a happy holiday season.

WWE Superstars Release New Videos Wishing Fans a Happy Holidays

As Christmas and New Year’s Eve approaches, WWE’s social media team released a pair of videos on Monday in which various Superstars wished fans at home a Happy Holidays.

The first was a compilation from WWE’s TikTok account, which began with Riddle texting Randy Orton about being tasked with spreading “holiday cheer across the WWE Universe.” The video then included clips from Big E, Naomi and Sasha Banks, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair (with a creepy Grinch filter), Drew McIntyre (slicing up a piece of pie with Angela), Orton taking one of

The WWE’s USA Twitter account also posted its own “Happy Holidays” message, which featured a number of Raw stars.

Below are the links to both videos:

@[email protected]@[email protected] @[email protected]@[email protected] @[email protected]@[email protected]

Big E, who won the Money in the Bank contract and cashed in on Bobby Lashley, finally broke through as WWE Champion in 2021 after winning the Money in the Bank contract and cashing in on Bobby Lashley, was featured in both videos.

Since then, he’s been the face of Monday Night Raw, even appearing in a Champion vs. Champion match for the Red Brand.

At Survivor Series last month, he faced Roman Reigns in a title match.

“This was my first pay-per-view singles main event, and to do it with Roman means even more,” E told Sports Illustrated about the match.

“Our paths diverged, but after the match, we reflected on our days spent together in the FCW warehouse around 2010.”

We weren’t making a lot of money, but we were starving.”

He went on to say that “his strength and athleticism are real.”

“He got me up in that powerbomb, too.”

I thought he’d give up, but he had that second surge to help me get up.

People don’t realize how good he is until they’re in the ring with him.

You can’t take anything away from him because he’s an incredible performer on a phenomenal run.”

“I can’t say I’ve always fought from behind — I debuted as Dolph Ziggler’s bodyguard and dropped John Cena, so I can’t pretend I’ve never been given anything,” he continued.

But I’m only 5’11”, so I didn’t come into this with all these accolades.

Summary of Entertainment News from Infosurhoy.

WWE Superstars Wish Fans a Happy Holidays With New Videos