With North and Saint West, Kanye “Ye” West kicks off the 2022 Super Bowl.

Kanye “Ye” West attended the Super Bowl in person with two very special guests at SoFi Stadium for the 2022 Super Bowl.

On February, the 44-year-old rapper took to Instagram.

13 to show off his two eldest children, North, 8, and Saint, 6, who were both in attendance for the big game.

The two kids—whose mother is Kim Kardashian—were seen sitting alongside their father right before the start of the game in a nearly one-minute video shared to social media, with both North and Saint wearing individual jerseys.

Ye also panned his camera to the other fans in the stands, one of whom was Tyga.

Ye shared a paparazzi photo of Pete and Kim walking together and holding hands to social media just hours before revealing his view from SoFi Stadium.

“LOOK AT THIS DICKHEAD I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM IS GOING TO SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILLARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND,” the caption reads.

The musician also shared a since-deleted photo of himself, Pete, Timothée Chalamet, and Kid Cudi at a 2019 birthday dinner, which featured a big red X on the SNL star’s face.

Pete and Kim, on the other hand, have yet to respond to any of Ye’s posts.

