With Olivia Rodrigo’s new Casetify Collection, you can break hearts in style.

It’s a harsh world out there, but the “Good 4 U” artist’s line of environmentally friendly phone cases and accessories will keep your phone safe in the cutest way possible.

Break up with them via text, but do so in style!

Olivia Rodrigo’s collaboration with Casetify was announced today, and it’s anything but sour! The Hardened Hearts Collection, which will be available on 1219, will include five phone case designs and a metal phone strap inspired by the singer’s personal style.

With a cute phone case, you can now set limits and block their number.

“It was really cool to be able to work with CASETiFY to help create a collection that reflects my vision and keeps sustainability at the forefront of each design,” the “Deja Vu” singer said.

The Hardened Hearts Collection will be available for purchase on Casetify.com beginning 1219, but you can join the waitlist here to get early access to the collection before it goes live to the general public! Until then, listen to Sour on repeat while driving through the suburbs!

