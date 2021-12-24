With one jaw-dropping audition tape, Emma Watson stunned her friends.

While Emma Watson had to audition for Harry Potter a staggering number of times, many of her subsequent roles have been offered outright.

She doesn’t have to compete with other actors for roles because she is a household name with a large fan base.

Despite this, Watson has gone to bat for a role she really wants on a few occasions.

Watson was itching to do something different after more than a decade of working on the Harry Potter films.

The Brown University alum had always aspired to play a supporting role.

As a result, she sought a role that would allow her to transform into someone completely different.

So when she came across the script for Sofia Coppola’s The Bling Ring, she knew the character Nicki would do exactly that.

Coppola was also interested in Watson for the role, as luck would have it.

The actor from Beauty and the Beast, however, did not have an easy time winning.

Nicki was a far cry from Watson, so she knew she’d have to work hard to be believed.

Watson expressed her enthusiasm for the part in an interview with GQ.

‘Harry Potter’ Distracted Emma Watson from ‘Making Out With Someone,’ she says.

Watson admitted, “I actually fought for the role; I really wanted to play it.”

“First and foremost, I was a huge fan of Sofia’s.

I’m probably the least obvious choice for the part because she embodies everything I’m not.”

Watson, in the end, came to terms with the vast differences between herself and her character.

She seemed to enjoy surprising people with her interpretation of the character.

Watson had a lot of fun surprising her friends with her audition tape.

They were apparently all taken aback when they saw the Noah star do something so different.

Maggie Smith told Emma Watson to ‘Get a Grip,’ and she did.

“This is a significant departure for me; it’s a significant character,” Watson explained.

“I had a lot of fun showing my audition tape to my friends.”

Half of them were speechless, and the rest were laughing uncontrollably because it was so unusual.

That was thrilling for me because it meant I was acting in real life.”

Watson’s tenacity eventually paid off, and she was cast in the role.

The…, however,

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.