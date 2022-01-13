With One Selfless Act, ‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and His Wife Fulfilled the Dreams of His Famous Sister-in-Law

Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) and his wife Cynthia have been married for 15 years in Yellowstone.

The couple has three children and has made it clear through social media that family is very important to them.

They recently backed up their claims with a selfless act.

Here’s how Hauser and his wife fulfilled the dreams of his famous sister-in-law.

Hauser is a descendant of Hollywood royalty; his great-grandfather founded Warner Bros.

— as well as a family of actors and executives from the entertainment industry.

He also married a woman with a colorful background in the industry.

Cynthia Daniel, Hauser’s wife, is a former child model and actor who starred in Sweet Valley High from 1994 to 1997.

Cynthia has been focusing on her photography career and being a mother to 17-year-old Ryland, 15-year-old Colt, and 9-year-old Steely Rose in recent years.

Cynthia Daniel starred in Sweet Valley High alongside her identical twin sister Brittany, with Cynthia portraying Elizabeth Wakefield and Brittany portraying Jessica.

They also starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the film The Basketball Diaries.

They were also the Doublemint Twins in the Doublemint Gum commercials for many years.

Brittany continued her acting career in films like Joe Dirt and White Chicks while Cynthia left to become a photographer.

Dawson’s Creek, That 70’s Show, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and The Game are among the television shows.

When the new version of Cheaper By The Dozen hits Disney(plus) in March, Brittany and Cynthia will be reunited for the first time in years.

Brittany was diagnosed with stage four non-Hodgkins lymphoma in 2011.

She also claims that the intensive chemotherapy treatment she received destroyed any chance she had of having a child.

“I went to see an IVF doctor, and he said, ‘Yeah, you’re in two attempts at retrieving eggs.’ He said, ‘I don’t see this happening for you.’ It was pretty devastating,” Daniel told Good Morning America.

When Brittany informed the doctor that she had a twin sister, he inquired as to whether she was in good health.

Cynthia was healthy and a mother of three, so the doctor advised her to bring her sister in.

“So I asked Cynthia, ‘Would you be open to it?’ and she said, ‘Of course I will, yeah I’ll come in,'” Brittany says.

