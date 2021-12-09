With Pantone’s 2022 Color of the Year, you can update your wardrobe, beauty products, home, and more.

With Pantone’s 2022 Color of the Year, update your wardrobe, beauty products, home, and more.

Very Peri, Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2022, is extremely fashionable.

We think you’ll like these items as much as we do.

We may receive a small portion of the revenue from your purchases because E! has affiliate relationships.

The retailer, not E!, sells the items, and prices are correct at the time of publication.

Yes, we’re already planning for trends in 2022.

After all, the Pantone Color of the Year, Very Peri, is a periwinkle shade that encompasses “the qualities of the blues, yet at the same time possessing a violet-red undertone.” According to Pantone, Very Peri “displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression.”

We are very into Very Peri, and you will see it everywhere from clothing to accessories to beauty products and home items.

Take a look at some of our favorites below.

The bucket hat trend is here to stay, and this Very Peri-hued look is a no-brainer.

With its adorned cuffs and muck neckline, this Free People top is effortlessly cool.

In colder weather, it’s also a great layering piece.

These wraparound sandals make a bold statement when it comes to adding a pop of color to your look.

The Nike Air Force 1 is a timeless classic.

With its Very Peri accents, this customized pair is a fun update.

These rhinestone-studded mules strike the ideal balance of class and fun.

The petal-soft matte finish of this Very Peri lip shade is intensely pigmented.

This non-sticky formula lasts the entire day.

With this plush faux fur throw and pillow covers set, you’ll be on trend and cozy.

This jumpsuit will get you a lot of compliments.

The comfort of a t-shirt dress is unrivaled, especially in such a striking color.

This dress has received over 13,900 five-star Amazon reviews.

This is the puffer for you if you want a coat that provides excellent insulation without being bulky.

This puffer is light and warm at the same time.

It has fleece lined pockets, snaps, and zippers, as well as a water-resistant exterior.

We must not overlook the nails.

Under blacklight, this color even glows.

This one-shoulder bikini top is absolutely stunning…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Update Your Wardrobe, Beauty Products, Home and More With Pantone’s 2022 Color of the Year