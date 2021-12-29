With posh meals out in Beverly Hills, Piers Morgan gives fans a peek into his incredible LA vacation.

With posh meals out in Beverly Hills, Piers Morgan gives fans a glimpse into his incredible LA vacation.

PIERS Morgan gave fans a glimpse into his glitzy Los Angeles lifestyle after flying there for the holidays.

The 56-year-old, who owns a £4.2 million home in Beverly Hills, is taking a well-earned break with his family, and they’ve been spoiling themselves with some very expensive meals out.

The TV star and his son Spencer took a series of photos while dining at The Palm, a popular restaurant known for its seafood and steak.

“No finer shellfish than crab, fact,” Piers declared after posting a photo of his dinner.

Spencer tucked into a massive steak and fries, washed down with a bottle of fine wine.

After a hike in the hills, the family went to The Maybourne, a luxury hotel, for a traditional English breakfast.

Piers, who spent many years working in America, has a stunning five-bedroom, five-bathroom home with its own staff room.

A swimming pool and an outdoor bar are among the many celebrity touches in the sprawling estate’s garden.

The former GMB star and his wife Celia are rumored to be throwing a New Year’s Eve party at their house.

Piers is taking a break before returning to work in 2022.

In a global TV and newspaper deal, he will join Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp and Fox News Media.

As a result, he will be able to host a new TV show that will be broadcast in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia.

In early 2022, the show will premiere on the new talkTV station.

