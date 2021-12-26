With RHONY star Luann de Lesseps’ boozy bust and Home Alone alum Devin Ratray’s assault arrest, there have been a slew of Hollywood Christmas crimes.

With RHONY star Luann de Lesseps’ boozy bust and Home Alone alum Devin Ratray’s assault arrest, there have been a slew of Christmas crimes in Hollywood.

THE HOLIDAYS ARE SUPPOSED to be a time of giving, but for some celebrities, it’s a trying time as they battle demons — some more publicly than others.

Stars like Charlie Sheen and Luann de Lesseps have had legal issues in the past, including arrests around the holidays.

In 2009, Charlie was famously arrested on Christmas Day, and in 2017, Real Housewives of New York star Luann was arrested and charged just days before the holidays.

The actor from Two and a Half Men was taken into custody and charged with assault, menacing, and criminal mischief.

He was detained for eight hours in Colorado before being released on bond.

Meanwhile, Luann was arrested in Florida on charges of battery on a police officer, disorderly intoxication, and other offenses.

Both arrests made headlines online, but they are far from the only celebrities who have been arrested around the holidays.

Mischa Barton, Drita D’Avanzo, and others were also arrested around the holidays.

Charlie was arrested in Aspen, Colorado, on Christmas Day 2009.

He was released after spending eight hours in a local jail and posting a bond of (dollar)8,500.

Felony menacing and criminal mischief charges, as well as a count of misdemeanor assault, were dropped against the actor in exchange for a plea deal.

However, he was sentenced to 30 days of probation and 36 hours of anger management classes, as well as 30 days in rehab.

On December 23, 2017, the TV star was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida.

She was arrested and charged with a number of offenses, including battery on a police officer and disorderly intoxication.

On her own recognizance, Luann was released.

She admitted to three counts of battery, trespassing, and disorderly intoxication.

The reality star was sentenced to a year of probation, which included performing 50 hours of community service, attending two AA meetings per week, and abstaining from drugs and alcohol.

She was also required to take a Victim Impact Class and apologize to the officer who she had assaulted.

Devin Ratray, who starred in the film Home Alone, was arrested on December 22 after an arrest warrant was issued by Oklahoma City authorities in connection with an altercation with a woman who was said to be his girlfriend earlier this month.

The actor was charged with one count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, as well as another count of domestic assault and battery, according to PEOPLE.

The amount of his bond was set at (dollar)25,000.

The former child star “turned himself in and was processed through and bonded out,” according to authorities.

