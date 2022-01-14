With the explicit TikTok break-up song abcdefu, Gayle dethrones Adele as UK Number One.

Angry pop-punk anthem debuts at No. 1 in the UK, with a censored version airing on Radio 1.

It is possible that parents of young children will not thank her for it.

With”abcdefu,” her unapologetically explicit TikTok break-up song, Gayle has finally wrested the UK number one spot from Adele.

The 17-year-old from Nashville dethroned Adele’s “Easy On Me” from the top of the Official UK Top 40, potentially signaling a generational shift.

Gayle turned her rage at a useless ex into a furious pop-punk anthem, whereas Adele is known for turning heartbreak into weepie ballads.

“F*** you, your mother, sister, and your job.”

“You can all f*** off, except your dog,” Gayle rages in the catchy chorus, which has been streamed 4.7 million times this week.

Radio 1’s A-list is playing a toned-down version titled abc(nicer).

However, because the original version is easily accessible on streaming platforms, it has outperformed “angrier,” “chill,” and remixed versions, which keep the offending language and are counted together.

Fingers Crossed by Lauren Spencer-Smith, an 18-year-old American Idol contestant, is chasing “Abcdefu” up the charts.

“abcdefu,” which was released last summer and went viral on TikTok, has inspired over two million videos featuring the song.

After reaching number one on Billboard’s Global 200 this week, with more than 350 million plays, the song was dubbed “the biggest song in the world.”

Gayle, who began performing in bars at the age of ten, said her song was about “asking myself, ‘Why am I being so nice to this person who completely abused me?’ and allowing myself to express my anger about it.”

She’s “trying to give people a safe space to be angry and process their own emotions” with songs like Dumbass, the album’s first single.

Gayle has signed a deal with Atlantic Records, the same label that gave Ed Sheeran his huge success.

“It’s difficult for me to comprehend that my song has reached Number One in the United Kingdom, but I’m ecstatic and grateful.”

“Thank you for being angry with me, and hopefully we will be able to feel all of our emotions with each other again,” Gayle said to Official.

