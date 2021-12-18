With the family’s Christmas card photo, Prince William kept his touching promise to Kate Middleton.

With a family Christmas card photo, Prince William fulfilled a touching promise to Kate Middleton.

When you think of a typical Christmas card, the first thing that comes to mind is probably a beautifully decorated tree or a lovely snowy scene.

But this year, Prince William and Kate Middleton chose a summery photo from their family vacation to Jordan, and there’s a special reason for it.

While working as a pilot for British Airways in the early 1980s, Michael, the Duchess of Cambridge’s father, was relocated to Jordan.

For two years, the Middletons lived in Amman, Jordan’s capital, before returning to the United Kingdom in 1986 and settling in Berkshire.

Prince William visited the country three years ago as part of his five-day Middle East tour, but the Duchess had to miss it because she had just given birth to Prince Louis.

The Duke said his wife was “very upset” that she had missed out on the trip, and he even paid a visit to the archaeological site of Jerash, where the Prince’s father-in-law had taken his daughters as children.

The event organizers gave a sweet nod to the Duchess by displaying a photo of her with her father and sister Pippa at the exact spot she had visited as a child.

“Need to come back with the family for this shot,” Prince William said as he proudly posed for a photo overlooking the ruins.

The Duke kept his word and returned Kate and their children to Jordan this year.

Their Christmas card portrait shows the Cambridge basking in the sun in front of a red rock backdrop, though they didn’t release the exact recreated photo.

George and Charlotte are seated in separate red chairs, while Louis sits cross-legged on a rug below.

Wills is poised on a golden pouffe, while Kate rests her hand lovingly on his knee, as their proud parents appear behind them.

“Delighted to share a new image of the family, which appears on this year’s Christmas card,” Kate and Wills wrote on Twitter last week.

Kensington Palace declined to comment on the nature of the family’s trip to Jordan, when it took place, or who was behind the lens.

