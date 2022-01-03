With the help of bamboo sheets, we transformed our neglected garden into a Thai paradise for £2,500.

We spent £2,500 on bamboo sheets to transform our neglected garden into our Thai paradise.

A COUPLE who spent £2,500 on bamboo sheets to transform their neglected garden is overjoyed with their new Thai paradise.

Katy Roast and her husband Ken were inspired by their travels to transform their “dated and uninspiring” garden into something special.

Because neither Katy nor Ken are “green-fingered,” they chose artificial grass and bamboo from a nearby DIY store that was closing down as the primary materials.

Katy was in charge of the creative aspects of the makeover, while Ken used his plumbing, electrical, and gardening expertise to help them realize their dream.

They also did the work themselves to save money and completed it in only eight months.

The couple began by covering the fencing in bamboo sheets, then used the sandstone-colored patio as a foundation for decking, which they built using wood purchased from a local lumberyard.

They then covered the top with a damp-proof membrane and added a step up to the conservatory.

The artificial lawn was next.

“Leveling out the subsoil beneath the membrane was a challenge,” Katy said to LatestDeals.co.uk.

“We used a 2.4m length of 50 x 100mm wood that was dragged across the surface and pivoted.”

“Where necessary, any recessed areas were tamped and filled by hand.

Finally, a layer of fine sand was added.

“Because there isn’t much foot traffic, we took a shortcut and didn’t bother to make it bowling green flat.”

We mowed the grass all the way up to the workshop at the garden’s end.”

The couple wanted to be able to enjoy their new peaceful haven all year, so they devised a plan to make it weatherproof.

“We didn’t want a completely enclosed space, so we went with a transparent PVC roof,” she explained, adding that she was able to find a used pergola for sale locally.

They painted it with charcoal paint after dismantling and rebuilding it to fit the space, and then installed it over the decking.

They also realized they needed to secure it to the conservatory in order for it to be safe and stable, which they described as the “most difficult aspect of the project.”

“We had to use rawlbolts to secure two posts to the conservatory’s brickwork,” Katy explained.

“After that, we secured a five-metre length of timber to both posts and attached it to two decking supporting posts.”

Katy and Ken finished the garden with solar-powered fairy lights, white pebbles on the decking, and a bench with a water fountain.

Furniture for the garden and a secondhand chiminea

