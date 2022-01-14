With the music video “Party, Humo, and Alcohol,” CNCO ushers in a new era and sound — watch now.

With the music video “Party, Humo, and Alcohol,” CNCO ushers in a new era and sound — watch it now.

CNCO has a new look and feel to it!

Zabdiel De Jess, Richard Camacho, Erick Brian Colón, and Christopher Vélez released their latest song, “Party, Humo, y Alcohol,” on Thursday, following their first single as a quartet, “Toa La Noche.”

The singers give off a total ’80s glam vibe against a black backdrop, wearing high fashion looks and performing on a lit-up stage.

CNCO is accompanied by three stunning models, with the visual focusing on each member’s unique personality.

“Party, Humo, and Alcohol,” written by CNCO in collaboration with Hv and Kairo La Sinfonia, is about “a woman who breaks free from a bad relationship and outdated expectations.”

The group sings, “Se puso pa’ ella y soltó el amor, ahora quiere bailar, party, humo y alcool,” which translates to, “She focused on herself and let go of love.”

She now wishes to dance, party, smoke, and [drink]alcoholic beverages.”

CNCO teased their new “sensual” sound and life as a four-piece after Joel Pimentel’s departure last year when ET spoke with them.

“I believe that this transition allowed us to explore musically areas where we hadn’t previously experimented.”

And it also gave us time to think about where we want to go, how we want to look, and what we want to give our fans, or what they’re asking for,” Camacho explained.

“They’ve progressed alongside us.”

So what could be better than giving them a more mature and authentic version of CNCO?”

“Once in the studio, we recorded a lot of great songs that we are super happy for you guys to hear and sing as well…We’ve just been working and going crazy,” he continued, describing how they’re adding a new flavor to their sound.

“It’s just about enjoying life as it is, making the best of it, and growing in every way that we can.”

He also stated that “Toa La Noche” was “a lyrical introduction” to their new sound, explaining, “Because it’s just a little bit more grown, more mature.”

It’s a tad more sensual.”

Vélez chuckled, “It’s a little spicy.”

Watch the video below to learn more.

