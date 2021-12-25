With their families, Wayne Rooney, Lisa Armstrong, and Gordon Ramsay wear matching Christmas pajamas.

With their families, Wayne Rooney, Lisa Armstrong, and Gordon Ramsay are dressed in matching Christmas PJs.

As they wake up on Christmas morning with their families, celebrities have been flaunting their matching pyjamas.

Wayne Rooney, Lisa Armstrong, and Gordon Ramsay all revealed that they wore the same outfits for Instagram photos overnight.

Gordon, the celebrity chef, wore a matching onesie as he wished fans a Merry Christmas.

The family posed for an adorable photo on Christmas Eve while celebrating with his Strictly star daughter Tilly and his other rarely-seen children.

Gordon wore black with his toddler son Oscar, while the rest of the family wore red all-in-one suits.

Gordon’s eldest son Jack was missing from the sweet photo of the family of six.

“Merry Christmas from all the Ramsay’s enjoy this special time lots of love Gordon,” Gordon wrote on Instagram.

Holly and her twin Jack, sisters Megan, 23, and Tilly, 19, and their youngest brother Oscar, two, are among Gordon and Tana’s children.

He made no mention of Jack, who joined the Royal Marines last year and is still missing.

Similarly to the Ramsays, Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen had a plan.

The Rooneys posed in front of their massive Christmas tree near the fireplace, wearing ‘bear’ branded PJs.

Kai, 11, Klay, 8, Kit, 5, and Cass, 3, are the couple’s four sons.

“Have an amazing Christmas everyone,” Coleen wrote on Instagram alongside the photo.

“Enjoy yourself.”

Lisa Armstrong, Ant McPartlin’s ex-wife, was also getting into the Christmas spirit.

With her boyfriend James Green and his family, she posed in front of the Christmas tree.

“It’s almost Christmas Eve…,” Lisa wrote to her fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a Manchester United footballer, sat on his colossal staircase with his family to show he’s having a wonderful Christmas.

“De coraço cheio, desejo a todos um Feliz Natal! (hashtag)blessed,” he captioned it.

“I wish you all a Merry Christmas,” it says in English.