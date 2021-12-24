With their massive (and VERY well-organized) present haul, a family has been chastised for ‘taking the fun out of Christmas.’

With their massive (and VERY well-organized) present haul, a family was chastised for “taking the fun out of Christmas.”

A FAMILY has been chastised for “taking the fun out of Christmas” after posting a video of their massive Christmas present haul on social media.

The video, which was posted on TikTok by the 21christmas2021 account, showed a Christmas tree completely surrounded by hordes upon hordes of gifts.

Not only were there a lot of gifts, but they were also all meticulously organized, in rows and groups based on who they were for.

However, after being shared on TikTok, the video’s comments section was inundated with people who claimed that such ostentatious displays of wealth “take the fun out of Christmas.”

One person wrote, “I’m sorry, but getting that much stuff would actually take the fun out of Christmas.”

“It hurts when you can only afford to give each of your three children three gifts this year,” another mother wrote.

“Unless I buy them for myself, I will have no presents under the tree.”

When I see this, the holidays can be very depressing for me,” said another.

“In my 15 years of life, I have received fewer gifts than in this video,” another person said.

Others argued that the large number of gifts in the video could be due to the fact that they have a large family and many people to buy for.

“This is how my grandmother’s house looks- 16 grandchildren and aunts and uncles bring gifts for all of their nieces and nephews- it adds up,” one woman wrote.

“Perhaps they have a big family,” another speculated.

They may not be able to give gifts on a regular basis, so they are compensating.

“Perhaps they’re just big on giving gifts.”

“Don’t make any assumptions!”

A third person agreed, “They could have a large family!”

“Because I come from a large family, my tree resembles this one!”

“Everyone always gets seven to ten gifts, both big and small!”

