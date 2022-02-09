With These Comfy Pull-On Pants, Get Into The Leather Flare Look

Us Weekly participates in affiliate marketing programs, which means we may be compensated for certain product and service links.

Recently, leather pants have been all over the place.

We’ve seen the trend all over Instagram and TikTok and are excited to try it on, but how are we supposed to know which pair will actually work for our body type? The only criterion on our list is that the leather must be faux, as it will be more comfortable to wear, cruelty-free, and far more affordable.

Well, the wait may be over, because we think we’ve found a pair of leather pants that are officially worth trying — just look at this pair from Topshop! They’re designed in a pull-on style, which signals to Us that they’re seriously comfortable — and shoppers agree that these bottoms feel fantastic!

Topshop Women’s Faux Leather Flare Pants are (dollar)56 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

These pants wouldn’t have the same stretchy factor if they were made of genuine leather.

Vegan materials have exploded in popularity in recent years, so don’t worry about skimping on quality.

The bottoms are also high-waisted, and there’s a handy zipper on the side that makes getting dressed even easier.

The pant legs are fitted from the waist all the way down the leg to the knee, then flare out at the bottom.

The slits on the inside of the ankle region are designed to make these pants fit longer than regular pants.

This style is incredibly popular right now, and it’s exactly what we’re looking for! They’ll go with everything from chunky white sneakers to dressier strappy heels.

Basically, you can dress them up or down depending on your mood!

At Nordstrom, you can get the Topshop Women’s Faux Leather Flare Pants for (dollar)56 with free shipping!

These pants are currently available in black or a grey-adjacent shade.

Both are lovely, but the black version takes the cake if you prefer a more traditional leather look.

These bottoms, according to one reviewer, are the best pair of leather pants they’ve ever found, so if you’ve been on the lookout.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Get Into the Leather Flare Look With These Comfy Pull-On Pants