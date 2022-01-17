With These Loose and Casual Jeans, You’ll Nail the Retro ’80s Vibe.

Us Weekly participates in affiliate marketing programs, which means we may be compensated for certain product and service links.

When you examine American fashion throughout the decades, you will undoubtedly notice a number of distinct trends that emerged during each period.

They never really go away, even if their popularity waned.

In fact, designers frequently look to the past for inspiration, borrowing past trends and modernizing them with a few tweaks.

There have been many periods in history that have produced chic style staples, but the 1980s may be our favorite.

They were simply iconic, from the shoulder pads to the biker jackets! Denim was also a standout.

We’re always on the lookout for pieces that exude effortless cool, and these jeans almost look like they came from a vintage shop!

Women’s Classic High Waist Stretch Loose Balloon Tapered Mom Jeans from luvamia

Prices start at (dollar)29 on Amazon for the luvamia Women’s Classic High Waist Stretch Loose Balloon Tapered Mom Jeans! Prices are correct as of January 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

Similar options are available, but these luvamia jeans are much more flattering and fashion-forward.

They’re high-waisted, of course, and the pant legs are ultra-comfortable and roomy.

You can even roll up the bottoms to make a cropped-style cuff to show off your favorite shoes.

Best of all, these jeans can be worn all year, which is something we look for in a new purchase.

A good pair of jeans is an investment, and this dreamy denim is so versatile that it’s a no-brainer!

They’ll go with everything in your spring and summer wardrobe, but they’ll also look great with chunky boots and knits when the weather cools down.

Prices start at (dollar)29 on Amazon for the luvamia Women’s Classic High Waist Stretch Loose Balloon Tapered Mom Jeans! Please note that prices are accurate as of the date of publication, January 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

This pair is available in two washes right now: a classic denim blue and a faded wash.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Nail the Retro ’80s Vibe With These Loose and Casual Jeans