With these new Cookie ‘Holiday Hits,’ Mariah Carey goes full-on Christmas Queen.

With her new cookie ‘Holiday Hits,’ Mariah Carey goes full-on Christmas Queen.

Mariah Carey’s iconic holiday hit “All I Want For Christmas” from 1994 has become synonymous with Christmas.

Last year, the singing sensation expanded her repertoire to include baked goods, bringing even more festive cheer to her Christmas queen persona.

Carey’s latest trio of cookies, dubbed “Holiday Hits,” give fans something tasty to munch on while enjoying their annual yuletide festivities.

The Grammy winner has swapped her microphone for oven mitts once more in honor of her favorite holiday, and she’s sharing her most recent cookie creations.

Carey has teamed up with Virtual Dining Concepts to bring you her “Holiday Hits Cookie Trio,” which is only available for a limited time.

The partnership aimed to “create a line of cookies with flavors that range from holiday treats to classic favorites,” according to Mariah’s Cookies’ website.

Customers can order any combination of flavors in boxes of 6 or 12 and have them delivered right to their door.”

Carey’s cookies are a great addition to any holiday activity or event, and the virtual bakery makes it easy to get your hands on them.

They also quench even the most powerful sugar cravings.

“We were afraid we’d end up on Santa’s naughty list last year because we forgot to leave cookies out for him,” Carey explained.

“Over the summer, we FaceTimed him to make sure we got his top three flavors.”

Here they are, just in case you were wondering!”

On December 1st, it will be available.

1. The three new cookies are part of a limited-edition pack that is sure to please even the most discerning cookie critic.

The Gingerbread, Cinnamon Sugar, and Chocolate Raspberry Truffle cookies come in a festive box and make a great gift or treat for friends and family.

Chocolate Chunk, Triple Chocolate Chunk, Heath Bar, Lemon Cooler, Spiced Oatmeal Raisin, and White Chocolate Cranberry are just a few of the flavors available from Carey’s cookie line.

The edibles can be ordered through mariahcareyscookies.com, the Mariah’s Cookies app, and third-party delivery apps such as Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates, UberEats, and Seamless, among others.

Following Carey’s August launch of her Black Irish Creams line, baking legend Christina Tosi was inspired to collaborate with the Grammy winner on a decadent cake.

Tosi’s legendary bakery Milk Bar recently released…

