With these simple hacks, I transformed my council house into something that looks modern and expensive.

A SKILLED mother has used DIY hacks to completely transform her council home, and the public is enamored.

She has amassed a following of over 56.3k people by sharing her top shopping tips and bargain finds so that others can do the same.

The mother, from Newcastle, moved into the house with the intention of completely renovating it.

The woman, who goes by the TikTok handle bramptongardenshome, shows how she completely transformed the room by adding a swing chair, laminated flooring, and more.

“Transforming our council house into something amazing, breaking a stereotype,” she says in one video that has garnered over 221k views.

She even created her own wall art, prompting many people to inquire as to where she obtained it.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.

She has £8 Dunelm Mirrors hung in her hallway, which make it look elegant and chic.

“On Dunelm’s website, they’re called White Essentials Mirror 55cm,” she wrote in the comments section.

“On the back, they have two hooks.

I used picture pins, which was a very simple method.”

“It was special,” she says of the swing chair in the living room, which she got “from Home Bargains.”

Similar results can be found on eBay, Amazon, and Google.”

She also purchased IKEA Trones for shoe storage, which cost £22 for two.

People are raving about her home DIY videos, with one commenter describing them as “stunning.”

“How did you make that fugly (SIC) plastic shoe storage so stylish?” said another.

“Your house keeps coming up on my FYP, and it’s absolutely beautiful!” said a third.

For more home hacks, check out How to Dry Dishwashing Gloves the Right Way, which will prevent water from pooling.

Also, this cleaning pro has revealed the three places you’re overlooking…plus a brilliant toilet paper hack.

Check out this woman who used simple hacks to completely transform her home, and no one can tell it’s the same house.