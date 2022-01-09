With these stylish fitness bags, going to the gym will be more bearable.

With these fashionable fitness bags, going to the gym will be more bearable.

JANUARY is a great time to join a gym as we try to shed the pounds gained over the holidays.

While the current cold spell may make getting out of bed for work more difficult, these fashionable fitness bags will certainly make the journey more bearable.

Our Beauty Editor, on the other hand, puts natural deodorants to the test.

Jane Atkinson was present at the event.

Sweaty Betty Icon’s luxe kit bag expands to hold everything from your trainers and wash bag to a hairdryer and straighteners.

When you’re on the go but still want to make it to the gym or class, the padded shoulder bag is the perfect companion.

The various pockets are useful for separating undies, face masks, and shower caps, among other things.

In addition, the sleek black design goes with almost any work outfit.

Because they come with a specially designed zip holder for your mat, yogis will love these cushy, compact Kin Yoga studio bags.

In addition to the two handles, there is a long, removable shoulder strap that is extremely comfortable and allows you to seamlessly transition from everyday use to studio use.

Black, taupe, and a subtle blush pink are the three colors available.

Matching yoga mats (£38, kinyogamats.com) are also available from the brand.

With his bright pink, adjustable strap, the Boux Avenue Sport high-shine black duffle bag adds a feminine touch to the traditional sports brand.

I was surprised by how much the roomy bag could hold, allowing me to shower with several changes of clothes and my extensive hair product collection.

Online orders are delivered in pink boxes with tissue paper, making them perfect gifts.

in collaboration with Gabriella Stein

This clever roll-on uses pH-altering glycolic acid to kill odor-causing bacteria, so you won’t have to worry about strong scents, either good or bad.

As an added bonus, the gentle exfoliating acid aids in the prevention of ingrown hairs.

I like the water-like consistency because it doesn’t leave a residue on your pits like thicker creams do, and it also doesn’t stain clothes.

It’s taken the place of my go-to deodorant, and I don’t think I’ll ever go back.

The combination of antibacterial sage oil, hydrating coconut oil, and soothing coconut water conditions arm pits while also combating unwanted odors, making it ideal for even the most sensitive of underarms.

My favorite is the Beach scent, but there are six to choose from, including one that is unscented.

The mess-free stick consistency eliminates guesswork about how much to apply and is ideal for topping up on the go, which you’ll need if you’re a gym regular or prone to…

