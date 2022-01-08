With these stylish fitness bags, going to the gym will be more bearable.

These fashionable fitness bags will make going to the gym more bearable.

JANUARY IS AN EXCELLENT TIME TO JOIN THE GYM AS WE TRY TO GET RID OF THE WEIGHT WE GAINED OVER THE HOLIDAYS.

While the current cold spell may make getting out of bed for work more difficult, these fashionable fitness bags will certainly make the journey more bearable.

Our Beauty Editor, on the other hand, puts natural deodorants to the test.

From your trainers and wash bag to a hairdryer and straighteners, this Sweaty Betty Icon luxe kit bag expands to fit an array of fitness essentials.

When you’re on the go but still want to make it to the gym or class, the padded shoulder bag is the perfect companion.

The different pockets are useful for separating underwear, face masks, and shower caps.

The sleek black design goes with almost any work outfit.

Because they come with a specially designed zip holder for your mat, yogis will love these cushy, compact Kin Yoga studio bags.

In addition to the two handles, there is a long, removable shoulder strap that is very comfortable and allows you to seamlessly transition from everyday use to studio use.

The bags are available in three colors: black, taupe, and a light blush pink.

Matching yoga mats (£38, kinyogamats.com) are also available from the brand.

With his bright pink, adjustable strap, the Boux Avenue Sport high-shine black duffle bag adds a feminine touch to the traditional sports brand.

I was surprised by how much the roomy bag could hold, allowing me to bring several changes of clothes as well as my extensive collection of shower hair products.

Orders placed online are delivered in pink boxes with tissue paper, making them ideal gifts.

in collaboration with Gabriella Stein

This clever roll-on uses pH-altering glycolic acid to kill odor-causing bacteria, so you won’t have to worry about any strong scents, good or bad.

As an added bonus, the gentle exfoliating acid helps to prevent ingrowing hairs.

I like the water-like consistency because it doesn’t leave a residue on your pits like thicker creams do, and it doesn’t stain clothes.

It’s taken the place of my go-to antiperspirant, and I don’t think I’ll be switching back anytime soon.

The combination of antibacterial sage oil, hydrating coconut oil, and soothing coconut water conditions arm pits while also combating unwanted odors, making it ideal for even the most sensitive underarms.

My favorite is the Beach scent, but there are six options, including unscented.

The mess-free stick consistency eliminates guesswork about how much to apply and is ideal for topping up on the go, which you’ll need if you’re a gym regular or prone to…

