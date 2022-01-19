With These Sustainable Sneakers, Say Hello to Pantone’s Color of the Year 2022

With These Eco-Friendly Sneakers, Say Hello to Pantone’s Color of the Year 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

Introducing Very Peri, the Pantone Color of the Year for 2022.

This color combination, a periwinkle blue with violet-red undertones, represents the period of transition we’re all living through.

Following a period of isolation, the bright hue ushers in a new chapter.

“Very Peri illustrates the fusion of modern life and how color trends in the digital world are manifesting in the physical world and vice versa,” says Pantone.

Cariuma, in fact, has just released a pair of sustainable shoes that incorporate pretty periwinkle with off-white accents and celebrate this Pantone Color of the Year!

Plus, each purchase helps the environment by planting a pair of trees in the Brazilian rainforest for every pair of sneakers sold.

Continue reading to learn more about this trendy pair of shoes!

Cariuma is currently offering the Pantone Off-WhiteVery Peri Canvas Sneakers for (dollar)89!

These Cariuma Pantone Off-WhiteVery Peri Canvas Sneakers are made of organic cotton canvas and are lightweight yet durable.

The vegan insoles are made of cork and organic mamona oil for conscious comfort.

Off-white, Very Peri, and Very Peri with Cariuma’s signature logo are the three options available for the 2022 Color of the Year.

Cariuma is currently offering the Pantone Off-WhiteVery Peri Canvas Sneakers for (dollar)89!

Cariuma sneakers are not only environmentally friendly, but also extremely comfortable. “New favorite shoe,” one shopper exclaimed.

“I took these to Europe and walked everywhere because my ankles were in such bad shape and they were so comfortable.”

“Great fit, comfortable, long lasting, excellent quality,” said another customer.

Style these Pantone Color of the Year sneakers with boyfriend jeans and an off-white sweater to really let the Very Peri pop in 2022.

For a casual stroll around the neighborhood, pair these sneakers with sweatpants or a workout outfit.

With these adorable sneakers, you’ll be one step ahead of the color trend.

Get the Pantone Off-WhiteVery to see it.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Say Hello to Pantone’s Color of the Year 2022 With These Sustainable Sneakers