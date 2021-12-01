With these UGG Boots, you can channel Katie Holmes’ cozy street style.

With these UGG Boots, you can channel Katie Holmes’ coziness on the streets.

Us Weekly participates in affiliate marketing programs, which means we may be compensated for certain product and service links.

It’s officially December, which means it’s time to break out the winter boots and wrap up in warm coats.

While we always strive for a fashionable look, this time of year, we also prioritize comfort and warmth.

After all, who wants to freeze when the weather outside is frightful? We need to keep our toes warm if we’re going to be walking in a winter wonderland.

Sandals and sneakers aren’t going to cut it for Santa.

A warm pair of UGGs is a tried-and-true winter boot that has kept us warm for years.

While these shoes have never gone out of style, they’re making a major comeback this year, harkening back to the mid-2000s! Many celebrities, including Katie Holmes, have been spotted wearing them.

In fact, the actress wore mini button boots last summer, proving that this look is timeless.

The exact same UGGs as Holmes’ can be found on Amazon for (dollar)155.

Please note that prices are correct as of the date of publication, December 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

The UGG Women’s Mini Bailey Button II Boot is a must-have for your winter wardrobe.

This iconic shoe is fully lined with fur for the most comfortable fit and is made of 100% sheepskin and cow suede.

Plus, it’s been pretreated to repel moisture and stains — water-resistant winter boots are ideal for snowy days!

Chestnut, Black, Grey, Caribou, Redwood, and Pink Blossom are among the six colors available for the shoe.

When he was out and about in New York, Holmes chose the Chestnut shade.

Please note that prices are correct as of the date of publication, December 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

According to many reviews, these UGGs are “real” and of high quality.

One customer exclaimed, “Best boots ever!”

“Pros: Long-lasting, fits like a glove, and keeps feet toasty warm.” Another win-win-win.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

With these UGG Boots, you can channel Katie Holmes’ cozy street style.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Channel Katie Holmes’ Cozy Street Style With These UGG Boots